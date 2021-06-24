DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Duncanville ISD Board of Trustees approved a one-time payment of $2,500 for full-time employees who meet qualifying criteria.

“The extra income is intended to reward current employees for their perseverance and commitment to students in overcoming challenges faced during the past school year,” the school district said in a news release Thursday, June 24. “The one-time payment is also intended as a recruitment tool to encourage new employees to join a school district that is committed to caring for and compensating employees.”

To receive the one-time payment, employees must have been employed in the district as of September 1, 2021, and they must remain employed with Duncanville ISD through the process of the one-time payment.

Employees will receive the payment in November 2021.

For a new teacher to the district starting his or her career in education this year, the one-time payment is the equivalent to a 5.4% increase in pay if that payment was distributed across a full year, the district explained.

The average salary for a current district teacher who has 20 years of teaching experience is $63,139.

At that salary, a teacher with 20 years of experience receives a 4.6% pay increase for the year.

Staff working in Operations see bigger compensation differences with the one-time payment.

For bus drivers, food service employees and others in the Operations Department, the $2,500 one-time payment is the equivalent of a 17% average pay increase for the year.

Custodians see a 12% average increase in pay this year with the one-time payment.

Using federal grant funds, Duncanville ISD has also increased stipends and signing bonuses for new hires for the 2021-2022 school year.

That money, which is intended to address needs as a result of the global pandemic, will be used in part to recruit quality applicants in high demand areas like bilingual and special education, as well as math, foreign languages,

science, Career and Technical Education, History and English I and II.