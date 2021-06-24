MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in McKinney put a smile on one woman’s face after a television that was stolen from her porch was returned by an unanticipated person — the suspect.

Police said they arrested Jennifer English-Dudu on Thursday and charged her with theft of property, a third-degree felony, and a misdemeanor theft.

According to police, the arrest came after the department released video of her allegedly taking boxes from a front porch at around 10:30 p.m. several weeks ago. Detectives were able to get her license plate number and identified her as the suspect.

Police said the suspect ended up returning the unopened boxes to their owners and confessed to stealing them.

6/ Det. Jenkins was able to return the property to the rightful owners, still in their unopened boxes. This victim calls it sad that anyone would steal but says she has asked God to forgive her. pic.twitter.com/LVOg2dXrHT — McKinney Police (@McKinneyPolice) June 24, 2021

“[Detective] Jenkins has been a policeman for 21 years, currently working in the Property section of our Criminal Investigations Division and says in fact, it is very rare: A porch pirate who never opened any of the stolen boxes and even returned them all & confessed,” police said in a tweet.

Among the items was an outdoor television that a victim said had been a surprise from her daughter.

“This victim calls it sad that anyone would steal but says she has asked God to forgive [the suspect],” police said.

Photos released by the department showed detective Jenkins with the stolen items and helping load the television into the victim’s car.