NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Thousands of cars are lined up in a Grand Prairie auction yard, ready to go to the highest bidder.

“Sale prices are at an all time high,” says Jay Adair, CEO of Copart, the North Texas based online vehicle auction that will arrange their sale. The business, he said, has been growing quickly over the last five years. With the current shortage of cars, it’s doing particularly well at the moment.

“People are going back to work. They’re driving. They’re doing stuff,” he said.

Adair, though, is facing the same issue, as nearly every other employer across the country – a shortage of workers.

In a company of 7,500 employees, he has 700 positions open.

“We’ve got 200 just in the DFW area and another 500 around the country. So we’re in full hire mode,” he said.

The company will be among more than 100 taking part in the North Texas Job Fair July 15 at the Irving Convention Center.

“You’ve got Bell that’s going to be there. Texas Rangers. Toyota. McKesson. Hundreds of businesses from across the Metroplex,” said U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne, who organized the job fair.

More than 20 mayors, a dozen chambers of commerce, and other state officials have joined her in a bipartisan effort.

“We’re trying to connect those people looking for jobs to those who are hiring,” said Van Duyne.

The Congresswoman says in discussions with business leaders the need for workers was a primary concern.

Many companies are simultaneously trying to rebuild their workforce after making layoffs and furloughs during the pandemic.

Workers are also re-evaluating their career paths or, in some cases, adjusting to new life circumstances.

“You got a lot of people who were affected by this pandemic, who were put out of work, who were cut back, who were affected by kids not being able to get back in school,” said Van Duyne. “People are ready to get back to work. The jobs are there. It’s just a matter of connecting the two.”

Copart, like many companies, adapted its business model during the pandemic and is keeping some of the changes, to offer more flexibility to employees in positions that allow it.

“Prior to COVID we had less 100 work from home. And currently we probably have still over 1,000,” he said.

Some employees, he’s found, prefer working from home, and he’s knows he’s not the only one trying to hire them.

“We’ve got more competition now for hiring. 100%. Yea. Without a question,” he said.

The North Texas Job Fair will take place July 15 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Irving Convention Center.

