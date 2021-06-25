MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fourth of July will be here before you know it and Thursday marked the beginning of fireworks sales. Many people took advantage of that before stores ran out because of the national fireworks shortage.
Carol Adams and her grandkids were some of the first in line at TNT Fireworks Supercenter in Mansfield.
“We’re professionals at it, we couldn’t wait for today,” Adams said.
They got three baskets full of rockets, sparklers and everything in between.
It’s expected many stands will run out sooner than usual because of the shortage.
Americans spent nearly $2 billion on fireworks last year and this year demand is even higher. James Fuller, from TNT Fireworks, says now is the time to get what you can.
“What we want to tell everybody to do is if you arrive here July 2nd or 3rd this isn’t going to be the supply you’re able to pick from,” Fuller said.
Many like Carol weren’t taking any chances.