GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Grand Prairie dive team on Saturday recovered the body of a 55-year-old man who went swimming off a boat earlier this week, officials said.
The Grand Prairie Fire Department said it responded to a possible drowning call at around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23. A witness told crews that the man never resurfaced after going into the water.
The department said the man’s body was eventually recovered at around 8:15 a.m. Saturday. His identity has not yet been released.
According to officials, the man went into the water with a life vest on but then took it off.
“The City of Grand Prairie sends its condolences to the victim’s family. As the lake season continues, GPFD strongly encourages the public to wear a life vest or an appropriate personal floating device while near the water,” officials said in a statement.