CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Dallas, dallas police, DFW News, Shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman remains in critical condition after she gave birth following a road rage shooting in Dallas Friday evening, police said.

Police said the woman’s boyfriend was involved in an incident that turned into a shooting near Great Trinity Forest Way and Murdock Road.

The woman, who was pregnant, was struck by gunfire from the other vehicle and was transported to a hospital.

Police said the woman’s baby is doing well after being delivered. The woman remains hospitalized with critical injuries.

The suspected gunman remains at large as police continue to investigate.

CBSDFW.com Staff