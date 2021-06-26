DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman remains in critical condition after she gave birth following a road rage shooting in Dallas Friday evening, police said.
Police said the woman’s boyfriend was involved in an incident that turned into a shooting near Great Trinity Forest Way and Murdock Road.
The woman, who was pregnant, was struck by gunfire from the other vehicle and was transported to a hospital.
Police said the woman’s baby is doing well after being delivered. The woman remains hospitalized with critical injuries.
The suspected gunman remains at large as police continue to investigate.