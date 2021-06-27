SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A statewide Amber Alert in Texas has been canceled after police in Mansfield found Antonette Rodriguez, 13, safe.
The alert was issued by the Brownsville Police Department Saturday evening. Authorities believed the suspect, 18-year-old Clayton Phillips, was last heard from in San Antonio.
On Sunday morning, the Mansfield Police Department said officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle on Main Street. The officers were able to remove the 18-year-old from the vehicle and found Rodriguez safe.
Police said the 13-year-old is being reunited with her family. Further details on the suspect were not immediately released.
“A huge shout out to Sergeant Raines, Officer Hernandez, Officer Koenig, and Officer Killian for the diligent police work, using their investigative skills to locate the bad guy and rescue this child,” the department said on Facebook. “This teamwork reinforces the need for all community members to be on the lookout when alerts are publicized, even when they are far away from our hometown.”