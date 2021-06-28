DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you were one of the many people who fell in love with cooking during quarantine, it may be time to put to those skills to the test.

The State Fair of Texas is welcoming back their cooking contests this year.

“Anyone can enter the State Fair of Texas’ cooking contests. They can be home chefs of all ages!” said Karissa Condoianis, of the State Fair.

The fair will host 14 contests, including one for cakes, pies, cookies, cheese, bread and more.

Organizers say the goal is to have a contest, for everyone.

“This is where creativity comes alive every year from Texans throughout the Lone Star State,” Condoianis said.

They’re hoping more folks will enter than ever before, since so many people fell in love with cooking during quarantine.

“Throughout the pandemic, a lot of people were home honing their cooking skills, and are ready to showcase them out here at the State Fair of Texas this year, so we invite everyone to come out, bring your foods and see if you have a chance at winning a blue or purple ribbon,” she said.

All you do is make your dish at home and bring it in to be judged. Pre-registration is not required but it is encouraged. You can register your dish at the State Fair of Texas the day you drop it off. Most contests have a $2 entry fee, though some do not.

Donna Thomas competed at the State Fair of Texas for about 25 years, and has around 300 ribbons. She says she would encourage anyone who loves to cook, to give it a try.

“Anybody will tell you that’s entered the fair… once you win that first ribbon…it’s so fulfilling so exciting that you fall in love with it and you just want to continue doing it and you will,” Thomas said. “You won’t believe how fun it is.”

For more information, click here.