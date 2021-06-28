PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A program to grow the game of golf among inner city youth has exploded in popularity across North Texas.

The PGA Superstore in Plano and the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation presented a $30,000 check on Saturday to a program called First Tee.

It’s a part-time nonprofit school that allows kids ranging in age from 7 to 18 to learn life skills and character development through golf.

Twenty-five North Texas golf courses and practice facilities have partnered to hold classes.

In 2019, 120,000 kids went through the program and many of them say they would have never learned the game without the First Tee program.

“It has brought so much to my life, I mean opportunities that First Tee gave me. It played a big part in teaching me life skills that I’ve used on the golf course and in life,” says Mia Salloum, a 17-year-old student in the program.

“Without first tee, I wouldn’t make it this far,” says Josh Puga, a 16-year-old student in the program. “I’ve learned diversity, integrity, sportsmanship and learned values and game of golf the way you putt and chip and chip and drive.”

Fall registration starts in August for those who sign up here.

The cost is $10 per week and financial aid is available.