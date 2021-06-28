SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A traffic stop in Southlake led to a substantial drug bust on June 19.
Officers initially pulled over suspect Jahaziel Gonzalez around Southridge Lakes for not having a rear license plate light. The car Gonzalez was driving also showed to have warrants. The warrants were for Gonzalez and officers arrested him.
Police said he expressed concern about them towing his car before admitting he had ecstasy in his pocket. Officers searched his car and found: "more molly, a Smith and Wesson handgun, meth, cocaine, mushrooms, heroin with fentanyl, cannabis oil, prescription cough syrup drank, Hydrocodone, cannabis oil, bundled up cash money and a whole bunch of pills."
They also found unique and separated packaging, baggies and a ledger detailing drug transactions, police said.
Gonzalez now faces drug charges.