DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are asking for anyone with information about the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Michael Anthony Contreras-Kelly to contact them.
Contreras-Kelly was found mortally wounded the night of June 28.
Dallas Fire-Rescue transported him from 526 Cold Town Lane to a hospital where he died.
This is an ongoing investigation, and the Dallas Police Department asks for anyone with information to contact Detective Christopher Anderson at 214-671-3616 or by email: c.anderson@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case number 114781-2021.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at: (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.