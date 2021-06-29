NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — First Lady Jill Biden travelled to Texas Wednesday, June 29 to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations. Her plane landed around 2PM at Dallas Love Field.
A statement from the Office of the First Lady said she will first head to the Metroplex and then to Houston — where she will be joined by Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff — visiting COVID-19 vaccine sites and encouraging “everyone in these communities to get vaccinated.”
The trips are part of the Biden administration’s nation-wide tour to reach millions of Americans who still need protection against CPVID-19, highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts.
The First Lady will also travel to Arizona during the trip. The two will be in Phoenix on June 30, which is the same day of a scheduled visit to the Texas-Mexico border by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and former President Trump.