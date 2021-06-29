FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement officials in Fort Worth are searching for the man who robbed the clerk of 7-Eleven at Forest Park Boulevard and Park Hill Drive at gunpoint.
The robbery happened on June 10 at 3:45 a.m.
The suspect first brought an item to the counter, and as the clerk proceeded with the sale, produced a handgun and demanded money. The worker gave the suspect money and the suspect fled on foot, east toward McCart Avenue.
Police describe the suspect as in his early-to-mid 20s and is bilingual in English and Spanish. He wears non-prescription glasses. Anyone who recognizes this suspect or has information regarding this robbery is urged to call 817-392-4469.