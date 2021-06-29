NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The State Of Texas has set up a dashboard where users can see the current status of vaccinations in Texas.
According to the site, the dashboard is updated by 4pm each day with data as of 11:59p.m. from the previous day.
“The number of vaccine doses administered, number of people vaccinated with one dose and number of people fully vaccinated are aggregated by recipient county of residence and comes from vaccination records submitted by health care providers as of 11:59 pm the previous night. Doses aggregated under other county include doses administered to patients who have an unknown county of residence or out-of-state address. Health care providers have 24 hours after a dose is administered to enter information into ImmTrac2, the Texas Immunization Registry,” reads a post on the site.
Click Here to view the updated dashboard each day.
Users can navigate different tabs at the top of the dashboard to view a variety of vaccination data.