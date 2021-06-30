HOUSTON (CBSDFW/AP) — Texas inmate John Hummel is facing execution after fatally stabbing his pregnant wife, beating his 5-year-old daughter to death and killing his father-in-law more than a decade ago.
Authorities Hummel stabbed Joy Hummel more than thirty times in December 2009, then used a baseball bat to beat to death his 5-year-old daughter, Jodi, and his father-in-law, Clyde Bedford, who used a wheelchair. He then set their suburban Fort Worth home on fire. Prosecutors said Hummel killed his family so he could entice a woman he had met at a convenience store.READ MORE: Driver Shoots, Kills Armed Motorcyclist Who Came Towards Him On I-35, Fort Worth Police Say
Hummel was convicted of capital murder in the deaths of his wife and father-in-law.READ MORE: Texas Juvenile Center Employee Arrested For Alleged Sexual Activity With Minor In Custody
In March 2020, the coronavirus pandemic prompted The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to issue a stay for 60 days in his scheduled execution.
His execution at the state penitentiary in Huntsville is now set for July 7, 2021. Hummel’s attorney does not plan to file any last-minute appeals.MORE NEWS: Same-Sex North Texas Couple Welcomes Twins
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)