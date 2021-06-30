Pair Of Birds Harassing People In SouthlakeTurns out they are protecting their young from people in the area.

45 minutes ago

South Texas Family Fighting To Keep Border Wall From Being Erected On Their RanchThe debate over Gov. Greg Abbott's border wall plan has fired up a South Texas family who say they'll fight to keep their property on the border with Mexico wall-free.

59 minutes ago

Former President Trump Joins Texas Gov. Abbott, Law Enforcement Officials To Talk Border Security, Tour Unfinished WallThe visit from the former president comes as the state continues to deal with an influx in migrants crossing into the U.S. illegally.

1 hour ago