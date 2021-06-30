WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot a 16-year-old boy who he believed was breaking into his car in the Tarrant County city of White Settlement.
Jamaine Taylor, 31, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the death of Latroy Lewis on June 16.
Police said Taylor saw two boys looking into his vehicle and began to yell at them on the morning of the incident. Police said Taylor chased the boys as they ran away.
During the incident, police said Taylor fired several rounds, striking Lewis in the chest. The 16-year-old later died at a hospital.
According to police, the two boys were not acquainted with Taylor. Police said Taylor accused the boys of trying to break into his vehicle.
“White Settlement detectives worked diligently and with the help of the community were able to identify and locate the suspect in this case. The department wants to thank those who contacted the department and provided information leading to the arrest in this case,” said Chief J. P. Bevering.