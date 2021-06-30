WESLACO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Former President Donald Trump joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and state and law enforcement officials on Wednesday to talk southern border security and to tour the unfinished wall in the Rio Grande Valley.

The visit from the former president comes as the state continues to deal with an influx in migrants crossing into the U.S. illegally.

During an early afternoon briefing, Abbott welcomed Trump by saying the former president “stepped up and secured our border” when he was in office. The governor blamed the Biden administration’s policies for the situation at the border.

Abbott said he started Operation Lone Star in order to address the increase in migrant crossings. He said the Texas Department of Public Safety made nearly 1,800 criminal arrests of migrants since the operation began earlier this year.

Earlier this month, Abbott announced the state would be building its own wall that will be funded by contributions from the public. A “down payment” of $250 million is coming from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn also spoke briefly about the rise in fentanyl cases being reported in his county. He said the problem stems from the drugs being smuggled into the U.S. by Mexican cartels.

After law enforcement officials spoke, Trump talked about his administration’s work at the border and took credit by saying the border situation was “the best it had ever been” when he was in office.

The former president also added remarks regarding his endorsement of Abbott for re-election in the Republican primary. Trump said it was “an honor to endorse you.”

Trump also praised Attorney General Ken Paxton and said he’ll announce his decision soon on who he will endorse. Texas Land Commission George P. Bush said he will be running against Paxton in the election.