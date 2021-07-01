(CBSDFW.COM) – Our first month of meteorological summer has already come and gone. A look back at June shows a slow start to the warmer months as May rains that plagued North Texas stuck around into the start of June.

But that wouldn’t last for long. Soon June found its summer stride as the jet stream retreated north and a large dome of heat set up across the Western U.S., a typical pattern for this time of year.

This pattern change would lead to more above average days than not, 17 days to be exact. But the month saw bookends of “cooler” days with the final stretch of June falling below average thanks to the return of rain chances and cloud cover.

While June saw some rainy days, we wrap up the month over an inch and a half below normal with just a slight surplus for the year. That’s important to note as July tends to be our driest month of the year.

With the arrival of July, hotter days are promised historically-speaking as it’s the sunniest month and second hottest month of the year for DFW.

But that’s not to say there won’t be relief here or there. A rare summer cold front is already set to arrive this Fourth of July weekend, providing a slight dip in temperatures with highs in the 80s and the return of rain chances.

And if the Climate Prediction Center’s forecast holds, we could be in for below average temperatures and above average rainfall. Just how much remains to be seen.