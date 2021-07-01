Uber Cuts Expected Job Hires At New Dallas Hub From 3,000 To 500After thousands of jobs were expected to be created at Uber's new major hub in Dallas, the company said it has reduced that forecast to 500 employees.

19 minutes ago

Amber Alert Issued For 7-Month-Old Boy Out Of EnnisPolice said they believe Miguel Ramirez is with his mother Faith Reid, 20, and an unidentified man in a white Ford extended cab truck.

22 minutes ago

I-Team: Victims Gather To Speak Out About Sexual Abuse At Popular Christian CampEach person who spoke with the CBS 11 I-Team says he or she, or a family member of his or hers, was sexually abused at Kanakuk Kamps sometime between 1999 and 2008.

27 minutes ago