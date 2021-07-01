NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Parades, fireworks and other patriotic celebrations are sure to make this Independence Day one to remember, but the fading coronavirus pandemic and the lifting of state health orders also means parties are back too. So grab your sparklers, adult beverage of choice or sweet tea and the following list if you want to have a good time.
July 2
- 6:30 p.m. Farmers Branch Independence Day Celebration
9:30 p.m. Farmers Branch Fireworks
Farmers Branch Historical Park
2540 Farmers Branch Ln.
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
- 9 p.m. Melissa Sparks and Spangles
Public locations that will offer excellent views include
City Hall Plaza, 3411 Barker Ave
Melissa Middle School, 3150 Cardinal Dr
Zadow Park, 3001 McKinney St.
July 3
- 5 p.m. Addison Kaboom Town
Addison Circle Park, 4970 Addison Circle Drive, 75001
- 7:30 p.m. Addison Kaboom Town: Freedom Flyover
- 9:30 p.m. Addison Kaboom Town Fireworks
- 5 p.m. Celebrate Coppell: Party In The Park
Andrew Brown Park East | 260 Parkway Blvd, 75019
- 9:30 p.m. Coppell Fireworks
Andrew Brown Park East | 260 Pkway 75019
- 9 a.m. Duncanville Independence Day Parade: Route starts on Wheatland Rd. at Freeman St. It heads West and turns right on North Main Street then ends at North Main Street and Freeman.
- 6 p.m. Duncanville Independence Day Celebration at Armstrong Park | 100 James Collins Blvd
- 10 a.m. Hood County Fourth of July Parade (follows usual route down Pearl Street, around Granbury Square and ends just past City Hall on Bridge St.
- 9 a.m. Irving Independence Day Parade | Irving City Hall, 825 W. Irving Blvd.
- 7:30 a.m. Keller Firecracker 5K
Keller Town Hall, 1100 Bear Creek Pkwy
- 4 p.m. Keller Fourth Of July Celebration | Keller Town Hall, 1100 Bear Creek Pkwy
- 9:30 p.m Keller Fireworks | Keller Town Hall, 1100 Bear Creek Pkwy
- 9 a.m. Lake Cities July Fourth Parade | Lake Dallas City Park, 101 East Hundley Dr
- 12 p.m. Lewisville Indoor Parade | Music City Mall, 2401 S. Stemmons Freeway
- 10 a.m. McKinney Hometown Parade | 107 N. Kentucky St.
9:45 p.m. McKinney Fireworks | McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch, 75001
- 10 a.m. Midlothian’s “Celebrating America’s Super Heroes Parade”
Starts at Ave B and the 8th St. Bridge, follows N. 8th St. south to Heritage Park, turns west on Ave. F and ends at Overlook Drive
- 4 p.m. Texas Rangers Family Field Day | Globe Life Park, 734 Stadium Dr.
Arlington 76011
- 2:15 p.m. Rockin’ The River Kick Off | Panther Island Pavilion, 395 Purcey St.
Fort Worth 76102
July 4
- 10 p.m. Bedford Fireworks | Generations Park at Boys Ranch | 2801 Forest Ridge Dr, 76021
- 9:30 p.m. Carrollton Fourth of July Fireworks | Josey Ranch Lake | 1700 Keller Springs Rd. | 701 W. Eldorado Pkwy
- 5 p.m. Flower Mound Independence Fest 2021 | Bakersfield Park, 1201 Duncan Lane, 75028
- 9:50 p.m. Fireworks
- 6 p.m. Fort Worth Return To Panther Island | 395 Purcey St, Fort Worth 76102
- 9:30 p.m. Grapevine Fireworks | $20 per car
- 9:45 p.m. Hood County Fourth of July Fireworks | North of Pearl Street Bridge
- 6 p.m. Irving Independence Day Celebration | Levy Event Plaza, 501 E. Las Colinas Blvd
- 9:30 p.m. July Jubilee Fireworks in Little Elm Park
- 6 p.m. Lancaster Celebration | Helen Giddings Amphitheater at Panther Island, 395 Purcey Ave – Fort Worth, 76102
- 9 p.m. Lone Stars & Stripes Fireworks Celebration | Lone Star Park, 1000 Lone Star Pkwy in Grand Prairie, 75050
- 9:30 p.m. NE Tarrant County Family 4th & Drone Display | BISD Plaza, 6351 Blvd in North Richland Hills, 76180
- 6 p.m. Plano’s All-American 4th | Collin College parking lot across the street from Red Tail Pavillion | 2801 East Spring Creek Pkwy
9 p.m. Plano Fireworks
- 9:40 p.m. Rowlett Fireworks on 5300 Main St.