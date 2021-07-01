RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Once again, shoe prints leading away from the Rio Grande led Texas border patrol agents to a large amount of abandoned drugs.
Within only an hour, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents seized more than $400,000 worth of marijuana illegally smuggled into the United States.READ MORE: Republican Rep. Chip Roy Flouts Mask Rules On Airline Flight To Texas
On June 28, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station (RGC) agents working east of Rio Grande City found two abandoned bundles of marijuana. It weighed 23 pounds and is valued at more than $18,000. The drugs were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.READ MORE: Downtown Dallas, Inc. Boosts Safety Measures For Summer, Plans For Stronger Police Presence
Then RGV agents working near the community of Refugio, located in Rio Grande City, saw some people running north from the Rio Grande. Upon agents identifying themselves to the smugglers, they abandoned their cargo and absconded back to the river. Agents seized seven bundles of marijuana that weighed more than 240 pounds and is valued at more than $384K.MORE NEWS: FOUND In Waco: Missing 85-Year-Old Plano Man Had Been Driving Around For 24 Hours With No Cell Phone
The seized marijuana was turned over to the Starr County Sheriff’s Office.