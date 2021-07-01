'A Different Way Of Living', Dallas Man Steven Brown Loses Legs After Severe Frostbite During February’s Historic Winter StormAfter three days of repeated power outages at his aunt's Dallas home during February's arctic storm, Steven Brown noticed something was very wrong with his legs.

Numerous Showers And Thunderstorms Expected Monday, Tuesday AfternoonNumerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to affect the area Monday, June 28, with the greatest coverage during the afternoon hours with the help of daytime heating.

Hailstone From April Storm Sets New Texas RecordA hailstone found in Hondo, Texas, earlier this year has set a new state record for hail, according to the National Weather Service.