DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After thousands of jobs were expected to be created at Uber’s new major hub in Dallas, the company said it has reduced that forecast to 500 employees.

In a statement to CBS 11 News, the ride-hailing company said it decided to cut the capacity at the hub in the Deep Ellum area due to the “dramatic impact” of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Uber’s newest home was announced nearly two years ago and was expected to bring about 3,000 jobs to North Texas. A groundbreaking ceremony with Gov. Greg Abbott and CEO Dara Khosrowshahi was held in November 2019.

The building is expected to be complete in 2022.

With the pandemic causing major changes within many businesses, Uber said it was forced to adapt.