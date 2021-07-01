DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After thousands of jobs were expected to be created at Uber’s new major hub in Dallas, the company said it has reduced that forecast to 500 employees.
In a statement to CBS 11 News, the ride-hailing company said it decided to cut the capacity at the hub in the Deep Ellum area due to the “dramatic impact” of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Uber’s newest home was announced nearly two years ago and was expected to bring about 3,000 jobs to North Texas. A groundbreaking ceremony with Gov. Greg Abbott and CEO Dara Khosrowshahi was held in November 2019.
The building is expected to be complete in 2022.
With the pandemic causing major changes within many businesses, Uber said it was forced to adapt.
“Given the dramatic impact of the pandemic, we are concentrating our efforts on our core mobility and delivery platforms and resizing our company to match the realities of our business, which has led us to the difficult decision of reducing our future Dallas office capacity down to 500 employees. Uber is grateful for the responsible leadership Governor Abbott, Mayor Johnson, and Judge Jenkins have shown throughout this difficult time and we look forward to working with them to continue to make Texas a hub of innovation.”