UPDATE: Mr. Pachas was found safe.
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Arlington Police Department is seeking the public's help to locate 73-year-old Arthur Pachas, who was reported missing by a family member at 6 p.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021.
Pachas has a diagnosed impaired mental condition and meets the state requirements for a Silver Alert to be activated.
He was last seen at about 3 p.m. walking away from his home located in the 900 Block of Cattail Dr. in South Arlington.
He is described as a Hispanic male, 5' 2" tall, approximately 175 lbs., black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue T-shirt, dark gray shorts, gray and blue tennis shoes. He may be wearing glasses. It is believed he is on foot.
Anyone with information about his location should call 911 immediately.