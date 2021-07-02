LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A single-vehicle crash in Lake Worth early Friday led to the arrest of a wanted suspect and the discovery of over $38,000 in cash, police said.
Police said they responded to a crash just before 2 a.m. in the 3600 block of Roberts Cut Off Road near Azle Avenue involving a Corvette that left the roadway and struck a vacant building.
According to police, witnesses reported seeing the driver walking away from the crash with a backpack. He was soon located by officers and identified as Marcos Diaz, 24, of Fort Worth.
Police said Diaz had two active warrants out of Tarrant County for delivery of marijuana and evading arrest.
While investigating the crash, police said officers found more than $18,000 in cash throughout the vehicle and a loaded pistol. Police also found more than $20,000 in the 24-year-old’s backpack.
Police said Diaz now faces charges for money laundering and unlawful carry of a weapon, along with his active warrants. More charges are possible, according to police.