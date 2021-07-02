ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A fight at an Arlington convenience store led to the death of one of the men involved allegedly at the hands of the other.

Police arrested Justin Milem, 38, for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting.

Officers found the victim in the 1700 block of W. Sanford Street at 6:26 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021. He was suffering from a gunshot wound and later died at the hospital.

Investigators determined that the victim and Milem had an altercation at a local convenience store in the 1600 block of W. Randol Mill Road prior to the shooting. Investigators believe Milem followed the victim after leaving the store. At some point, detectives believe Milem shot the victim while he was walking on W. Sanford Street. Milem then fled the scene in a vehicle.

A witness provided a license plate of the Milem’s vehicle after the shooting. Officers quickly checked the license plate return and surrounded Milem’s home in the 1900 block of Nueces Trail. He initially refused to come out of the residence. The department’s SWAT Team responded and Milem eventually surrendered around midnight. He was charged with one count of Murder and remains in the Arlington Jail.

The exact motive is unknown at this time. The case remains under investigation.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified.