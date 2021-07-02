FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fireworks are always fun but it’s important to remember safety comes first. Mishandled fireworks can be catastrophic.
“Some of these fireworks… they’re almost like grenades when they explode,” Dr. Stefan Meyering said.
This weekend doctors are asking Texans to be safe. Meyering is an ER doctor at John Peter Smith hospital in Fort Worth. He says Fourth of July is one of the hospital’s busiest weekends.
“We see people that lose hands, feet, lots of significant eye injuries, head injuries, and head trauma from these,” Meyering said.
According to a new report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 15,000 people were treated in the ER for fireworks injuries last year. Burns were the most common injury.
Some safety tips are:
- Make sure you’re in an open space
- Have water available to extinguish any flames
- Never stand over fireworks as you light it
- Do not reignite fuses
- Always have adult supervision
Most cities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area ban fireworks in and within 5,000 feet outside the city limits.
James Fuller is a fireworks expert. He says if you’re thinking of popping off fireworks, be responsible.
“We all want to have a Fourth of July that’s one for the memory books, it’s been a tough couple of years,” he said. “We know Americans want to get back out to those barbeques and back outside with their families and friends but we’re asking you on behalf of the entire industry please be responsible when you use these products.”