FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – They’ve been dazzling and delighting people who have their eyes on the North Texas skies for almost 50 years.

After a slow Fourth of July weekend in 2020, this year Pyrotex will be producing shows in 16 cities this holiday weekend.

“We are super excited for the Fourth of July, not only because of what happened last year, but just because everybody seems so renewed and ready to party,” Paige Mejia said.

Their shows typically only last about 15 to 25 minutes, but take about a year of preparation.

“We start talking to cities in October and normally have them booked and confirmed by January,” Mejia said.

From there, they design and build the displays.

“We’ll take several of these from all different styles and we’ll put them together,” General Manager Derek Willingham.

Each mortar holds one individual firework and they come in a variety of sizes.

“We fuse them together so they’re timed out and then we’ll box them up,” Willingham said.

“Everyone is anticipating these shows more than they usually do and we’re just ready to entertain them,” Mejia said.

This year they did have to account for the shortage of fireworks worldwide, but say this really only affects their smaller firework shipments.