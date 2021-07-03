ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people are at large after a hit-and-run crash in Arlington that killed a driver near an intersection Friday evening, police said.
Police responded to the crash just after 9:15 p.m. near West Arkansas Lane and Cooper Street.
Investigators determined a 2011 maroon Buick Lacrosse was speeding on Arkansas Lane and ran a red light when it struck a passenger sedan at the intersection, police said.
Police said the crash caused the sedan to also hit two parked vehicles in a nearby parking lot. The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was identified as Douglas Osiemo, 39, of Arlington.
According to police, two occupants of the Lacrosse ran away from the scene and have not been caught.
According to police, two occupants of the Lacrosse ran away from the scene and have not been caught.

Police said an officer with the Pantego Police Department tried to stop the Lacrosse before the crash, but the vehicle reportedly ran red lights at speeds of 100 mph. The pursuit was stopped as the vehicle continued to go at high rates of speed, according to police.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 817.575.8602.