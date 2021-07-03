CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been arrested and charged in the murder of an 18-year-old at an apartment complex in Carrollton, police said.
Police said they responded to a complex on Metrocrest Drive at around 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, after receiving calls about a fight and a shooting.
Officers found the victim, Samuel Loyola, in a breezeway with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.
Police said investigators found evidence that pointed toward Eric Martinez, 20, as a possible suspect. Police believe the two were involved in a “heated dispute” before the shooting.
Martinez was found at an apartment in Farmers Branch and was initially arrested on unrelated charges.
He was later charged with murder for the incident in Carrollton and was taken to Dallas County Jail.