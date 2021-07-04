HASLET, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – There was a patriotic sight at one Walmart in North Texas on Saturday as residents continue the Fourth of July weekend.
In video captured by the Facebook page J.ournal Poems, a woman could be seen singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” under a large American flag at a store in Haslet.
As she and a few others sang, numerous other customers stopped their shopping carts and joined in.
“It was a very patriotic moment. It brought tears to my eyes,” one witness told CBS 11 News.