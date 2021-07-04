ADDISON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – On Saturday, 19,000 people kicked off their Fourth of July weekend at Kaboom Town in Addison.
“This is a once in a life time experience to be here and see the fireworks,” Fatema Dhondia said.
This year was the first time people had to get tickets because of the pandemic. Officials say the event sold out within three hours.
“Right at like 9:50 a.m. we got online and waited for the tickets and luckily we got them before they sold out,” Swikriti Paudyal said.
There was also a 75% capacity limit and those who were not vaccinated were encouraged to wear masks. The free event was the first time many got out since the start of the pandemic. Amy Parekh and her friends were some of them.
“I feel like we’ve been stuck at home and suffocated for so long so it’s nice to be around food and like friends,” Parekh said.
Dexter Nwachukwu recently got vaccinated. He says he’s happy he’s able to get back to normal and celebrate the Fourth with his son.
“It’s relieving to know we can go out people can see our faces. We can see other peoples faces and not have to worry to much about getting sick or getting him sick,” he said.