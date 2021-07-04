GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man in his early 20s has died after he was pulled from Joe Pool Lake Sunday afternoon, officials said.
The Grand Prairie Fire Department said crews responded to a possible drowning call at around 4:15 p.m.
Crews found the man underwater and transported him to a hospital, where he died, officials said.
The department said the man was not wearing a life vest. His identity has not yet been released.
According to the department, this is the fourth drowning at Joe Pool Lake this season.