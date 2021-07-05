SHERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A former Richardson Mayor and the developer she later married go on trial for a second time on bribery charges, Tuesday, July 6.
Laura Jordan, also known as Laura Maczka when she was mayor, and Mark Jordan were convicted of bribery and wire fraud back in March 2019.
But their conviction was tossed out after it was revealed one of the U.S. Marshals in the courthouse gave advice to a juror in the case.
Prosecutors say Jordan offered Maczka cash, trips and sex in exchange for changing her campaign promise to vote against new apartment complexes.
Records show she voted for Jordan’s apartments.
The couple also face tax charges.