DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One of the victims of the July 4 shooting at 3011 Park Row Avenue died Tuesday, July 6, Dallas Police said.
John Kentreal Hightower, 19, was one of two people shot shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday while attending a gathering.
The case has now been reassigned to the Homicide Unit.
A 43-year-old woman was also shot.
The investigation is ongoing, and the motive is unknown at this time, police said.
The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Rawleigh Williams, #8125, at 214-384-9824 or by email at r.williams@dallascityhall.com .
Please reference case #118600-2021.
Crimestoppers will pay up to $5,000.00 for information which leads to the arrest and indictment for this or other felony crimes.
If you have information about this offense and wish to remain anonymous, please call 214-373-TIPS, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.