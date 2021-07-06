NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — In the winding world of finding your path to success, there’s no greater example than basketball player Zuby Ejiofor — a soon-to-be senior at Garland High School.

Ejiofor just committed to play at the University of Kansas, under legendary coach Bill Self.

“Nobody knew me last year,” Zuby said matter-of-factly. “Now everybody knows me. Never thought I’d have the opportunity to play for someone somewhere so great. So, it’s a blessing.”

And no one could be happier for Zuby than the guy he considers a father figure — Dr. Andy Philachack.

Speaking of the teenager, Philachack said, “He might not be 5’4″ and Asian like me, but we’re like family.” Zuby had an equal amount of enthusiasm, saying, “I’m so happy our paths crossed and I thank God everyday for that.”

So, how does a player of Nigerian descent come together with a doctor who’s originally from Laos? Long story short… Philachack started an AAU team for his grade school son and his sons friends. One of those players ended up facing a young, tall Zuby.

The physician promised to help Zuby hone his game… if he joined his team. Now, the two have a bond that will never be broken.

Philachack insists, “I tell Zuby everyday, ‘it’s not about money. Money doesn’t make people happy.’ As long as you do something you love, and you’re happy about it, you’re already successful.”

Sounding like a eson much older, and wiser Zuby added, “It doesn’t matter if it’s just sports or academics — you’re gonna be successful if you keep those close to you who care about you.”

Looking toward the future Philachack said, “If a chiropractor can make him this good, imagine what coach Self can do for him.”

You never know who can impact your life… and how you can impact theirs.