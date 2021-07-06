ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a man who was bleeding collapsed inside a convenience store in the 3300 block of E. Division Street just after 1 a.m. on July 6.
The 59-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Investigators said that someone had stabbed him multiple times. They also said they aren’t sure where the man was stabbed, but witnesses reported seeing the man pull up to the convenience store location in a car.
This case remains under investigation and anyone with information can call Detective Hall at 817-459-5325. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-TIPS (8477).
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified.