HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – High school sweethearts Garrett and Katie Adams grew up together in Hurst.

A couple for a total of 11 years, they married in 2017 and spent their honeymoon at Disney World.

It was her favorite place on earth, and turned out to be his, too.

“Disney has always played a really special part in our life,” Garrett said. “I say she gave me the Disney bug.”

Since being married, they’d gone back about eight or nine times.

Each trip, better than the last. Until it was their last.

Katie had a blood disorder, that was triggered in March 2020 causing clotting like crazy, ultimately leading to organ failure and her passing away in January 2021.

Garrett says though she never tested positive for Covid-19, the timing of her worsening condition, seemed suspect.

“There’s really no preventative measures we could’ve taken,” he said. “It could’ve been exposure to Covid but we’re not entirely sure.”

After her passing, Garrett did the only thing he knew to do.

He hopped on a flight to Disney World and took his wife along with him in a very special frame.

Garrett said, “People were very supportive and they’d come up with fun poses and say ‘do you want me to take a picture of you two?’”

He spent eight days last week recreating their honeymoon, taking her picture to her favorite spots and having fun.

He says it was the closest he’s felt to her in a long time.

“In those moments, especially on her favorite rides, I would forget for about 10 to 15 seconds that she was gone and in those 10 to 15 seconds, it was OK.”

He says he also learned some very important lessons.

“The greatest tribute to someone you love, is a life well-lived.”