DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas is experiencing food and product shortages.
Some restaurants, with limited supplies, are scrambling to please customers.READ MORE: North Texan Honors Memory Of Late Wife With Solo Trip To Disney World, Recreates Honeymoon
“Everyday is a struggle right now! We got a lot of change happening right now. Every day is a different challenge,” said Eno’s Pizza Tavern Co-owner, Shane Spillers.
He’s referring to the food and supplies shortage his restaurant has been experiencing for 15 months.
The co-owner says, since the state opened back up to 100% in May, it’s gotten especially bad.READ MORE: 'More Can Be Done': Gov. Abbott Directs Public Utility Commission To Improve Texas' Electric Reliability Now
The Texas Restaurant Association says the state is also strapped for things like milk, cooking oil, and chicken.
“There was a breeding issue. Last quarter, there was a 22% increase in demand and an 8% shortage in supply,” explained the Texas Restaurant Association. “Outside of chicken, everything else pretty much has to do with the overall supply chain and logistics of transportation.”
While there isn’t a specific solution to help restaurants offset product scarcity, food businesses are encouraged to expand their menus if needed.MORE NEWS: Teen Girl Dies After Jumping Out Of Moving Car On Texas Highway While Arguing With Her Mother
“If you’re a restaurant that has based their entire restaurant on chicken wings, it’s possible that now, you’re a chicken wing and thigh restaurant,” said the Texas Restaurant Association.