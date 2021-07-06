FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — While ‘taking a walk on the wide side’ at the Fort Worth Zoo visitors can now also get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) has partnered with the Fort Worth Zoo to make the shots available during half-price Wednesday’s — on July 7, 14, 28 and August 4. The site at the zoo will have all three vaccinations, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna and will be available from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. for anyone over the age of 12.

“Getting vaccinated allows all of us to enjoy summer traditions like taking the family to the zoo, visiting relatives or going on vacation,” said Tarrant County Precinct 1 Commissioner Roy Charles Brooks. “Everyone who is eligible should take this opportunity to get a shot.”

Organizations interested in having a vaccination site open to the public or for a specific group can sign up online.

“Making the COVID-19 vaccine easy to find will help our community to reclaim summer,” said Vinny Taneja, Director of Public Health for Tarrant County. “Right now, less than 40 percent of the county has received any level of COVID-19 vaccination, which could lead to additional outbreaks.”

TCPH continues to host numerous COVID-19 pop-up clinics in addition to its mass vaccination locations and its traditional vaccine clinics across the County. Check out the county vaccine finder page to locate a vaccination site near you.

Pop-Up COVID-19 locations in July:

Mansfield Sub Courthouse

July 6, 12, 19, 22, 26 – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

1100 E. Broad Street

Mansfield, TX 76063

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson available

Fort Worth Zoo

July 7, 14, 28 and August 4, 9 to 11 a.m.

Portraits of the Wild Art Gallery

1989 Colonial Parkway

Fort Worth, TX 76110

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson available

William McDonald YMCA

July 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

2701 Moresby Street

Fort Worth, TX 76105

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson available

Sundance Square Pavilion

Friday, July 9, 16, 23, 30 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Near the intersection of 4th and Main Streets

Fort Worth, TX 76102

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson available.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday – Sunday.