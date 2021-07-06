FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — While ‘taking a walk on the wide side’ at the Fort Worth Zoo visitors can now also get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) has partnered with the Fort Worth Zoo to make the shots available during half-price Wednesday’s — on July 7, 14, 28 and August 4. The site at the zoo will have all three vaccinations, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna and will be available from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. for anyone over the age of 12.READ MORE: Man Armed With Large Kitchen Knife Steals From Walgreens
“Getting vaccinated allows all of us to enjoy summer traditions like taking the family to the zoo, visiting relatives or going on vacation,” said Tarrant County Precinct 1 Commissioner Roy Charles Brooks. “Everyone who is eligible should take this opportunity to get a shot.”
Organizations interested in having a vaccination site open to the public or for a specific group can sign up online.
“Making the COVID-19 vaccine easy to find will help our community to reclaim summer,” said Vinny Taneja, Director of Public Health for Tarrant County. “Right now, less than 40 percent of the county has received any level of COVID-19 vaccination, which could lead to additional outbreaks.”
TCPH continues to host numerous COVID-19 pop-up clinics in addition to its mass vaccination locations and its traditional vaccine clinics across the County. Check out the county vaccine finder page to locate a vaccination site near you.
Pop-Up COVID-19 locations in July:
Mansfield Sub CourthouseREAD MORE: Thirty-Five-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed At Arlington Apartment Complex
July 6, 12, 19, 22, 26 – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
1100 E. Broad Street
Mansfield, TX 76063
Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson available
Fort Worth Zoo
July 7, 14, 28 and August 4, 9 to 11 a.m.
Portraits of the Wild Art Gallery
1989 Colonial Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson available
William McDonald YMCA
July 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
2701 Moresby Street
Fort Worth, TX 76105
Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson available
Sundance Square Pavilion
Friday, July 9, 16, 23, 30 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Near the intersection of 4th and Main Streets
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson available.
COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday – Sunday.