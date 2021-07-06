North Texan Honors Memory Of Late Wife With Solo Trip To Disney World, Recreates Honeymoon Garrett Adams spent eight days last week recreating their honeymoon, taking his late wife's picture to her favorite spots and having fun.

'More Can Be Done': Gov. Abbott Directs Public Utility Commission To Improve Texas' Electric Reliability Now“The objective of these directives is to ensure that all Texans have access to reliable, safe, and affordable power, and that this task is achieved in the quickest possible way," the letter reads.