HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A teenaged girl was struck and killed after authorities said she jumped out of a moving car on I-45 near Houston while arguing with her mother.
It happened at about 9 p.m. Monday, July 5 on the interstate southbound between FM 1960 and Richey in North Harris County, KTRK-TV in Houston reported.
According to preliminary information from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the girl, who was possibly 15 years old, had an argument with her mom right before she jumped out of the car.
Sheriff Gonzalez said the teen was hit by a car, which did not stop.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
At least one witness who saw the girl jump said she swerved to miss hitting her.