DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s been five years since five officers were shot and killed in an ambush attack in downtown Dallas.

Police officers and civilians marked the somber anniversary with several ceremonies, from a march in the morning to a candlelight vigil in the evening of Wednesday, July 7.

It’s been a day of reflection and remembrance for the four Dallas police officers and the one DART officer who were shot to death on July 7, 2016.

“Please know this,” said Chief Eddie Garcia of the Dallas Police Department. “Your husband, your son, your father died a hero because he was unafraid of the darkness.”

Nine other officers and two civilians were also injured when a lone gunman ambushed the officers towards the end of a peaceful protest against police brutality.

Even though it’s been five years since that violent night, when Dallas Police Officer Michael Krol, Senior Cpl. Lorne Ahrens, Sgt. Michael Smith, Officer Patrick Zamarripa, and DART Officer Brent Thompson were killed – Zamarripa’s father says it feels like yesterday.

He misses his son terribly.

“I’m glad he was able to protect the citizens of Dallas,” Rick Zamarripa said. “That’s one thing about Patrick, he was very unselfish. He would put everybody before him. And he proved it.”

Rick Zamarripa says it helps to see people coming out to honor Patrick who didn’t even know him.

“I don’t want it to be just a 5, a 10, a 15,” said Dwayne Horner, who organized a balloon release and candlelight vigil to mark the anniversary. “It’s got to be every year. We cannot forget our police officers and the braveness of them and what they do for us.”

They ran towards gunshots and toward danger to save the people they served, every day on the job.

The ambush was the deadliest attack on law enforcement in the U.S. since September 11, 2001.