DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Police Department held a memorial service Wednesday, July 7 honoring the sacrifice of the police officers from both the Dallas and DART police departments following a protest march in Dallas on July 7, 2016.
Dallas Police Sergeant Michael Smith, Senior Corporal Lorne Ahrens, Officer Michael Krol, Officer Patricio Zamarripa, and DART Police Officer Brent Thompson lost their lives that night while protecting others.
DART Police Officer Thompson, 43, became the first DART police officer killed in the line of duty.
Nine other police officers, and two civilians, were also injured during the attack.
In all, 11 officers, along with the gunman, fired weapons on what turned out to be the deadliest incident for law enforcement in the U.S. since September 11, 2001.