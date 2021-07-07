Pool Companies Seeing Equipment Shortages Triggered By Historic February StormPool company owners said the winter storm triggered a "perfect storm" for equipment shortages: frozen temperatures, power outages, low supply and high demand.

'A Different Way Of Living', Dallas Man Steven Brown Loses Legs After Severe Frostbite During February’s Historic Winter StormAfter three days of repeated power outages at his aunt's Dallas home during February's arctic storm, Steven Brown noticed something was very wrong with his legs.

DFW Weather: Look Back At A Topsy-Turvy June In North TexasIt was an up-and-down June in North Texas this year as it started off with below-average temperatures, had above-average through the month and then finished with below-average.