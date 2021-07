HIDALGO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Hidalgo International Bridge intercepted $739,800 worth of cocaine and methamphetamine in two incidents during the same day.

“Our CBP officers prevented over 70 pounds of narcotics worth over $700K from hitting American streets thanks to our diligent officers and the utilization of all available tools and resources,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

On July 2, 2021, CBP officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a red Chevrolet Suburban driven by a 57-year-old U.S. citizen making entry from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the car for further inspection, which included utilizing non-intrusive imaging equipment and after physically inspecting the vehicle, officers discovered 25 packages of cocaine weighing 61.06 pounds concealed within his vehicle.

Later that day, CBP officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a blue Dodge pickup truck driven by a 39-year-old U.S. citizen making entry from Mexico. A CBP officer referred her truck for further inspection. During inspection of the vehicle and personal belongings, CBP officers discovered a total of six packages of methamphetamine weighing 13.44 pounds hidden within an ice chest.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and the vehicles, arrested the drivers and the cases remains under investigation by special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.