IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Irving Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two cars involved in a recent road rage incident. They shared video via their Facebook page, which shows a man standing by a white BMW, firing a gun at the other car involved in the incident. After he empties that gun, he throws it back into his car, grabs another gun and unloads again.

It happened on June 15 at 7:25 a.m. Police said the altercation started in the parking lot of Romark Logistics located at 2801 Market Street.

A maroon or burgundy Chrysler 200 with a paper tag exited onto Valley View Lane and the white 4-door BMW followed. The driver of the white BMW pulled in front of the Chrysler, exited his vehicle on Valley View and began shooting at the Chrysler 200, police said.

No one was hit, but several vehicles, including an occupied vehicle, were struck by gunfire.

If you have any information please contact Investigator Hilton at (972) 721.2754 or by email Thilton@cityofirving.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling (972)273.1010 or by emailing IPDcrimetips@cityofirving.org please reference case 21-12786.