AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan told CBS 11, he’s ready to get to work, and will gavel-in the House at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 8.

He said they’re going to try to pass all of the Governor’s agenda items in the 30-day time period.

House Democrats criticized the Governor’s agenda, saying they’re aimed at pleasing Republican primary voters.

In announcing his special session items Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott said, “These special session priority items put the people of Texas first and will keep the Lone Star State on a path to prosperity.”

In a tweet, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick said, “We are ready to pass all of the legislation on Governor Abbott’s special session call starting with SB-1, election security. Hearings will begin Saturday.”

At last check, that bill hasn’t been filed yet.

Elections security is among the Governor’s emergency items from the regular session that didn’t pass after House Democrats effectively killing it, when they walked out of the chamber about an hour before the deadline to pass bills, depriving the House of a quorum.

House Democratic Caucus Chair Chris Turner of Grand Prairie says walking out is still an option during the special session.

To prevent that, Speaker Phelan could have the chamber doors locked, and he could also send state troopers out to bring lawmakers back.

So would he do that?

“They said everything’s on the table, so as a Speaker, everything’s on the table,” said Speaker Phelan. “I’m going to give them the benefit of the doubt that they’re going to show up here and talk about many items on the Governor’s call.”

“We know what the Speaker’s powers are under the House rules,” said Rep. Chris Turner, Chair, House Democratic Caucus. “We’re very cognizant of that. We hope we’ll see as I said a minute ago, we’ll see some of the more onerous provisions of what they tried to pass in the regular session abandoned in the special session.”

At last check, there have already been more than 100 bills filed.

Those that relate to the Governor’s agenda may be referred to committees quickly.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW WITH SPEAKER DADE PHELAN