HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were killed and another injured in a shooting on the second floor of Houston’s Downtown Aquarium Thursday night, July 8, Houston Police said.
Houston Police tweeted shortly before 9:00 p.m. that officers were on the scene in the 400 block of Bagby.
Downtown officers are at a shooting 400 Bagby. Commander and PIO are on the way. 202 pic.twitter.com/AD33tTj3nN
— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 9, 2021
Reports about a shooting began coming in around 8:30 p.m.
According to Houston TV station KPRC, Houston Police Lt. Larry Crowson said the suspect shot a man and a woman before turning the gun on himself.
The two men were pronounced dead on the scene and the woman was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.