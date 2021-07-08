CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were killed and another injured in a shooting on the second floor of Houston’s Downtown Aquarium Thursday night, July 8, Houston Police said.

Houston Police tweeted shortly before 9:00 p.m. that officers were on the scene in the 400 block of Bagby.

Reports about a shooting began coming in around 8:30 p.m.

According to Houston TV station KPRC, Houston Police Lt. Larry Crowson said the suspect shot a man and a woman before turning the gun on himself.

The two men were pronounced dead on the scene and the woman was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

