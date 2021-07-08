SEAGOVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A child died from a massive head wound after the utility side-by-side vehicle he/she was riding on with two adult men overturned.
It happened on July 4 at 1 a.m. in Seagoville. Police said one of the men was treated for injuries at the hospital. They didn’t comment on whether or not the other victim sustained any injuries. Police also didn’t say whether or not the child was a boy or a girl.READ MORE: Reality TV Star, Dallas Developer Bill Hutchinson Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Teen Girl
The child was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Dallas and passed away.READ MORE: Lumber Futures Coming Down Off Peak, But Not As Fast As North Texas Homebuilders And Buyers Might Like
Police said they’re investigating the “tragic accident.”
MORE NEWS: Engine Block Heater Problems Prompt 2nd Chevrolet And GMC Pickup Recall