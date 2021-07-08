Reality TV Star, Dallas Developer Bill Hutchinson Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Teen Girl According to the probable cause affidavit, a 17-year-old girl, who was living with Hutchinson and his family, was touched inappropriately by Hutchinson multiple times while she was in her bedroom.

Lumber Futures Coming Down Off Peak, But Not As Fast As North Texas Homebuilders And Buyers Might LikeThe historic skyrocketing price of lumber may have peaked, but it may still take some time before the cheaper prices are seen, according to homebuilders.