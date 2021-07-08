AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite is home to a new multi-millionaire after someone living there won $5 million in a Texas Lottery scratch ticket game.
The winning ‘$5 Million Fortune’ ticket was sold at Kroger located at 4901 Maple Ave., in Dallas. The claimant has elected to remain anonymous.
This was the third of four top prizes worth $5 million to be claimed in this game. The game offers more than $225 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.53, including break-even prizes.