FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Pfizer plans to request authorization in the United States for a booster shot of their COVID-19 vaccine.

This comes as the delta variant continues to spread across the country.

The pharmaceutical company said its early data suggests people’s antibody levels jump after they get a third dose.

In a statement, Pfizer said it would likely be needed six months to a year after full vaccination.

Filing for an Emergency Use Authorization doesn’t guarantee it will happen.

The FDA and CDC issued a joint statement Thursday evening, July 8 saying Americans do not need booster shots yet.

Local health officials tell CBS 11 their focus is still on those who are not vaccinated

“We still have a significant number of people who haven’t gotten their first shot, or you know completed the course,” said Dr. Philip Huang, the Dallas County Health and Human Services Director.

In addition to the boosters, Pfizer is also working on a newer version of its vaccine to specifically target the delta variant.

The company plans to start clinical trials for that in August.

