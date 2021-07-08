NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — According to AAA Texas, the statewide gas price average in the Lone Star State is $2.81 for a gallon of regular unleaded. That price is one cent more than on this day last week and is 93 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso and Odessa are paying the most on average at $3.04 while drivers in the Amarillo area are paying the least at $2.72 per gallon.

Drivers is Dallas are shelling out an average $2.80 for a gallon of gas, while those hitting the road in Arlington and Fort Worth are paying a penny more at $2.81.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.14, which is two cents more when compared to this day last week and 96 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

AAA Texas gas price data shows that the Texas statewide average price has risen to its highest level since October 2014. Higher gasoline demand, and more expensive crude oil, have led to the price increase at the pump as a record number of Texans traveled by car over the Independence Day holiday weekend. Market analysts anticipate gas prices could keep going up by approximately 20 to 30 cents during the summer months.

“The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded on average in the Lone Star State has increased by nearly 45 percent since the start of the year due to increased demand and higher crude oil prices as more people are traveling for leisure and business,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.

But according to aaa.com, drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest gas prices in the U.S., ranking 3rd lowest in the country.