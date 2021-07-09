FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 6-year-old boy has died after he was found unresponsive in a neighborhood pool in Frisco on Thursday, police said.
The incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. at the Lone Star Ranch pool on Beacon Hill Drive. Police said lifeguards pulled the child from the water and began life-saving efforts.
The boy was transported to a hospital in Frisco and then to Children’s Hospital in Dallas. He remained hospitalized overnight but died at around 9 a.m. Friday.
Police said there is no foul play suspected in the incident and no charges are being filed at this time.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call Frisco PD at 972.292.6010.